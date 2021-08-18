Two of this year’s main speakers at Showcase for Commerce have been announced.
U.S. Deputy Sec. of Defense Kathleen Hicks is scheduled to speak at the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 1 inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Then, on Thursday, Sep. 2, U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat from Pennsylvania’s 6th District, will provide the keynote address during the John P. Murtha Breakfast at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
Houlahan is an Air Force veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee. Linda Thomson, president of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, said Houlahan will “provide unique insight on national defense issues.”
Thomson also called Hicks “a true leader on national defense issues.”
More speakers are expected be be announced in the coming days.
U.S. Sen. Robert Casey, Jr., along with local congressmen, U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and U.S. Rep. John Joyce, are scheduled to attend.
Showcase for Commerce, an annual business and defense contracting exposition, is set to take place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.
