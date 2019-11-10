A U.S. Department of Commerce board agency has denied a Johnstown industrial company’s request to reclassify certain steel products from export taxes, stemming from a 2018 matter.
The decision was posted Nov. 5 by the Bureau of Industry and Security as a response “without prejudice” to Johnstown Wire Technologies’ request.
“The product description is inconsistent with the claimed classification under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States,” the agency’s director wrote.
The Federal Bureau of Industry and Security, in part, regulates the export of certain U.S. goods, including high security and “sensitive” products that receive approved classifications on the nation’s Commerce Control List, the Department of Commerce’s website shows.
