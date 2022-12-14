There have been fewer COVID-19 deaths this year in Pennsylvania and locally, as the total number of U.S. deaths is expected to drop for the first time since 2009.
Preliminary data – through the first 11 months of the year – suggests deaths may be down about 3% from 2020 and about 7% vs. 2021, the Associated Press reported.
U.S. deaths usually rise year-to-year, in part because the nation’s population has been growing. The pandemic accelerated that trend, making last year the deadliest in U.S. history, with more than 3.4 million dying.
If the decline does hold, it will still be a far cry from where the nation was before the coronavirus appeared. This year’s count is likely to end up at least 13% higher than what it was in 2019.
“We’re (still) definitely worse off than we were before the pandemic,” Amira Roess, a George Mason University professor of epidemiology and global health, told the AP.
There were 11,682 COVID-19 deaths statewide through November, with 170 in Cambria County in 2022. That’s down from 17,443 in Pennsylvania and 317 in Cambria County during the first 11 months of last year.
Through November 2020, there were 10,383 COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania, with 62 in Cambria County.
This year started off horribly, with about 73,000 COVID deaths in January alone – the third deadliest month from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. For 2022, “the bulk of mortality was concentrated during that omicron wave at the beginning of the year,” Iliya Gutin, a University of Texas researcher tracking COVID-19 mortality, told the AP.
Monthly COVID-19 deaths dropped below 4,000 in April and averaged about 16,000 per month through November. The monthly average for 2021 was more than double that.
Also Wednesday, the CDC released its first report on deaths involving long COVID – long-term symptoms after a person has recovered from coronavirus infection. The CDC estimates that about 3,500 deaths from January 2020 through June 2022 involved long COVID. That’s about 1% of deaths in which COVID was deemed the underlying or contributing cause.
December saw major COVID-19 surges in both 2020 and 2021, but this year, new case counts have remained relatively low and stable.
There were 13,838 new cases in the weekly update issued Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. That’s down slightly from 13,936 cases over the previous seven days.
Cambria County added 132 cases and two deaths, Somerset County added 46 cases with no deaths, Bedford County added 40 cases with no deaths, Blair County added 90 cases and one death, Indiana County added 80 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 142 cases and one death, Centre County added 256 cases and three deaths and Westmoreland County added 840 cases and one death.
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
