Seven men are facing federal drug charges after law enforcement broke up “a large-scale drug trafficking network operating between Philadelphia and Indiana County,” U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said this week.
Arrested on Monday were Jelahn Williams, 25, Malik Byers, 28, and Dayton Melton, 22, all of Philadelphia; Isaiah Daniels-Wheeler, 24, of Elkins Park, a Philadelphia suburb; and Ahmed Doumbia, 26, and Romello Johnson-Holland, 24, both of Indiana. Each is charged with conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.
From Jan. 7 to April 18, Brady’s office alleged, Williams, Byers and Doumbia made multiple trips from Indiana to Philadelphia, where they obtained large quantities of crack cocaine from Melton or Daniels-Wheeler. They then allegedly brought the drugs back to so-called “trap locations” in Indiana, including an apartment rented by Johnson-Holland, and distributed it to street-level dealers and drug buyers.
Brady’s office says it has intercepted communications among the defendants related to the distribution of crack cocaine and other drugs, including samples of telephone calls.
The seventh defendant, Tamir Washington-Jenkins, 23, of Indiana, is charged with distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in a case that Brady’s office described as “separate, but related.” Washington allegedly sold 54.99 grams of methamphetamine for $1,600 during a controlled buy on Oct. 10.
Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated in the investigation, including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office and the Indiana Borough Police Department.
“The ongoing partnerships between local, state and federal law enforcement are incredibly important when investigating, prosecuting and punishing drug dealers,” Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a press release.
“My office is proud to partner with the men and women of law enforcement to make today’s arrests possible. … This should send a clear message to drug dealers thinking about setting up shop in Indiana County: get out!”
