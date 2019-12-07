U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced the appointment of Mike Warfield, previously of the Pennsylvania State Police, as the new Law Enforcement Coordinator of the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Warfield joins the office with more than 27 years of local, state and federal law enforcement experience.
He spent 25 years as a trooper, serving nearly 12 years as a Drug Enforcement Administration full-time federally deputized Task Force officer from 2004 to 2012 and again from 2016 to late 2019.
Most recently, he served as a Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office detective assigned to the DEA’s Task Force Group 62.
He began his law enforcement career as a Beaver County sheriff’s deputy.
“Mike brings extensive law enforcement knowledge and experience to this critical position,” Brady said in a news release.
“His work with the Pennsylvania State Police and as a DEA Task Force officer has made him one of the most respected law enforcement officers in Western Pennsylvania and I anticipate he will make our office’s relationships with our law enforcement partners even stronger.”
