The operator of a now-closed Johnstown-area Suboxone clinic pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of money laundering and conspiracy to using or maintaining a drug-involved premises, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.
Stephen K. Shaner, 71, of Bulger, Washington County, the former operator of SKS Associates, agreed to forfeit $1.75 million in what prosecutors described as “illegal proceeds” as he entered the pleas before U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon, of Pittsburgh, according to Brady’s office.
“In connection with the guilty plea,” Brady’s office said in a press release, “the court was advised that, between May 2012 and April 2018, Shaner was using or maintaining a drug-involved premises and money laundering in order to conceal the proceeds of a criminal offense. … Shaner employed four physicians at SKS who prescribed (S)uboxone without physically examining the patients or engaging in any type of medical practice.
“On numerous occasions, individuals employed by Shaner, but who lacked any formal or licensed medical training, completed the pre-signed prescriptions. Shaner laundered proceeds from the clinic by withdrawing them from the clinic’s bank account and depositing them into his personal account.”
Suboxone is a brand name for a medication that includes the opioid buprenorphine and the opioid blocker naloxone.
It’s often used to help treat opioid addiction.
SKS Associates closed its doors after federal agents raided its premises at 2001 Bedford St. in Stonycreek Township in April 2018. Shaner was indicted almost a year later, in February, at which time prosecutors said more than 2,000 blank, pre-signed prescriptions were found during the 2018 raid.
Two physicians associated with the business, Ruth Jones and Michael Cash, pleaded guilty before Shaner’s indictment to charges of health care fraud and distribution of controlled substances, as The Tribune-Democrat previously reported.
Bissoon scheduled Shaner’s sentencing for May 11. He faces a total sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, a $500,000 fine or both.
