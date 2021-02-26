PITTSBURGH – Scott W. Brady, United States attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, announced Friday that he has submitted his resignation, effective Sunday.
Brady was sworn in as United States Attorney on Dec. 14, 2017. He also served on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, a body of federal prosecutors advising the attorney general on policy and operational issues, from September 2019 to December 2020.
“Leading this office has been the greatest honor of my professional career,” Brady said in a press release. “I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving as chief law enforcement officer for my home, western Pennsylvania. Together with our law enforcement partners, the men and women of this office have pursued justice with humility and integrity, to advance the rule of law and secure a framework for ordered liberty. As a result of their tireless efforts, western Pennsylvania is a safer place for our neighbors and their loved ones.”
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Kaufman will be sworn in as acting U.S. Attorney upon Brady’s resignation.
Brady’s office listed several notable accomplishments achieved under his tenure.
Combatting opioids and addiction: When Brady began his tenure in 2017, no area in the country demanded more attention than the opioid epidemic and narcotics overdose crisis.
“This crisis has impacted every community in western Pennsylvania,” said Brady. “From Day 1 of my administration, I vowed to fight the opioid epidemic with every tool the Department of Justice has, and to do so with new urgency.”
The office was a nationwide leader with the first physician prosecutions for opioid diversion, and the office prosecuted more medical professionals than any other U.S. Attorney’s Office in the nation. Brady simultaneously focused on fentanyl trafficking by domestic and international drug trafficking organizations.
Additionally, Brady prioritized cyber investigations into opioid sales on Darknet marketplaces, using the cyber expertise of the office to attack vendors, marketplaces, and the funding sources for dark web activity.
Reducing violent crime: Brady also advanced priorities focused on reducing violent crime rates, helping women break free from domestic and intimate partner violence, and taking down major crime cartels that have targeted the region as part of their drug distribution networks.
Under Brady’s tenure, the office saw an unprecedented federal enforcement effort with a record number of prosecutions for western Pennsylvania.
The office also prioritized and dismantled violent gangs that had been terrorizing communities in western Pennsylvania. According to the release, increasing the federal prosecution of violent felons, violent gangs and drug organizations, and expanding the office’s work with state and local partners, was one of the reasons that western Pennsylvania witnessed a decrease in violent crime, especially firearms-related violent crime.
Combatting cybercrime: Brady said he built on the office’s reputation and history of cutting-edge cyber prosecutions. In addition to traditional prosecutions, the office took the steps of seizing and taking over cybercriminals’ infrastructure, including routers used to control Russian malware and a portal to the dark web.
Under Brady’s leadership, the office announced charges in 2018 and 2020 against military intelligence officers of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) for a series of cyberattacks around the world.
Hate crimes and national security: Brady also fought hate crime and terrorism to advance community and national security in the region.
The office swiftly brought charges against Robert Bowers in connection with the Oct. 27, 2018, massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh and has pressed for a trial date despite a government shutdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. The office also successfully disrupted a plot to bomb a church located on the North Side of Pittsburgh by a self-identified member of ISIS.
During the summer of 2020, the office worked with federal and local law enforcement to prosecute the people who instigated a riot in Pittsburgh, including setting police cars on fire, attacking police officers and placing homemade IEDs along the protest route in response to mounting racial tensions.
Fraud and public corruption: In March 2020, in response to impending COVID-19 fraud, Brady and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the formation of a first-in-the-nation joint federal and state task force: the Western Pennsylvania COVID-19 Fraud Task Force.
Another priority was protecting senior citizens from fraud and abuse. The office has worked with the FBI, AARP, and others to teach seniors how to identify, avoid and report common fraud schemes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.