The number of federal cases being prosecuted in the Western District of Pennsylvania reached an all-time high in the 2020 fiscal year, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
Brady’s office filed cases against 757 defendants, including 376 drug defendants and 187 firearms defendants, from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, including the breakups of alleged major drug distribution rings in Clearfield and Indiana counties. Each of those numbers represents a single-year record high in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
In the Clearfield County case, known as “Operation Crystal Highway,” 38 residents of Clearfield, Centre, Clinton and Erie counties were indicted in June on charges including violation of federal narcotics laws, money-laundering and unlawful possession of firearms.
Four more defendants were indicted in August. Brady’s office alleged then that members of the organization were “bringing kilo quantities of meth from Atlanta for distribution throughout north-central PA.”
Brady labeled the case “the largest meth prosecution in this area that we have ever seen” in a Johnstown press conference announcing the arrests.
In the Indiana County case, dubbed “Operation Copper Beach” by Brady’s office, 19 people were indicted in June for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking organization bringing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine from Philadelphia to Indiana County for distribution.
“Despite a global pandemic and grand jury being shut down for two months this year,” Brady said in a press release issued by his office, “our office has prosecuted a record number of total defendants, drug dealers and violent felons federally.”
