Work will begin Monday on improvements to 2.1 miles of U.S. Route 219 in Carrolltown and East Carroll Township, PennDOT announced Thursday.
Workers will begin setting up detour signs and placing barriers at the southern end of the project area, at the “Barn Curve” near the intersection of Route 219 and Brick Road. Once the barriers are in place, temporary signals will be put in place to reduce traffic to a single lane; work will then be done to realign the curve.
In additional to the realignment of the curve, the overall project includes milling and resurfacing of Route 219 from Brick Road north to Sunset Road at the northern end of Carrolltown, as well as drainage, guide rail and signal upgrades.
All work on the $6 million project is expected to be completed by November. The prime contractor is Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt Co., of Hollidaysburg.
The project is part of PennDOT roadwork deemed critical that is continuing statewide during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even as most highway and bridge construction projects remain on hold as part of the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
