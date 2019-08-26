A team of aerobatic display pilots from the United Kingdom will drop colored smoke on Wednesday morning as they fly over the Richland Township premises of Martin-Baker America, officials from the manufacturer of parts for ejection seats said Monday.
The Red Arrows of the U.K.’s Royal Air Force, who are currently on tour in North America, are expected to fly over Martin-Baker America’s facility on Jari Drive at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday while en route to their next show, company spokesman Richard Johnson said.
“They’re just going to fly over and do a quick, ‘Hey, how are you?’ ” Johnson said, adding that the nine jets are expected to “pop” red-, white- and blue-colored smoke as they fly over the facility.
Martin-Baker, the United Kingdom-based parent company of Martin-Baker America, produces the ejection seats for the BAE Systems Hawk aircraft flown by the Red Arrows, Johnson said.
A brief ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Jari Drive facility shortly before the 10:15 a.m. flyover. Air Commodore James Linter, the Royal Air Force’s air attaché in Washington, D.C., and Matt Johnson, general manager of Martin-Baker America, will be among the speakers, Richard Johnson said.
The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, bill themselves as “one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams” and as “the public face” of the Royal Air Force. The team was founded in 1964 and has flown nearly 5,000 displays in 57 countries.
