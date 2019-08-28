Wednesday morning’s inclement weather forced a team of aerobatic display pilots from the United Kingdom to cancel their plans to fly over Martin-Baker America’s Richland Township premises, but a top official from the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., toured the ejection seat manufacturer’s facility as planned.
The Red Arrows of the U.K.’s Royal air force, who are currently conducting an 11-week tour of North America, were expected to drop colored smoke at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday as they flew over the Jari Drive facility while en route from Washington, D.C., to their next show in Toronto.
However, “low clouds and predicted thunderstorms” forced the cancellation of the display, Martin-Baker America spokesman Richard Johnson wrote in an email early Wednesday morning.
“Unfortunately, as you’ve seen, the weather today is typically British out there, and we can’t do the fly-past because it’s all cloud and rain at the moment,” said Air Commodore James Linter, the Royal air force’s air attache at the British Embassy, who noted that Martin-Baker, the U.K.-based parent company of Martin-Baker America, produces the ejection seats for the BAE Systems Hawk aircraft flown by the Red Arrows.
Despite the cancellation of the flyover, Linter went ahead with plans to give a brief speech to an assembly of Martin-Baker America employees, thanking them for their hard work and describing the company as a “poster child” for the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.
Linter was then given a tour of the facility by Matt Johnson, the company’s general manager.
“The professionalism shines through in everything they do, but I think what shines through even more than that is just the joy people have coming to work here, knowing that what they do saves lives,” he said after the tour, adding that he was “very impressed” by the facility.
Matt Johnson said that Martin-Baker has “a long-standing relationship” with the Red Arrows, dating back almost to the aerobatic display team’s founding in 1964, and added that Linter’s visit “was a great boost to our morale.”
“It’s just nice to see how much we’re appreciated and supported throughout the world,” he said. “I think that everybody has the same understanding that people are very committed here, and it was nice for the commodore to see that for himself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.