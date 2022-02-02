JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Punxsutawney Phil may be predicting six more weeks of winter, but the region will likely be spared from the worst of it later this week.
A slow-moving storm is expected to bring a “messy” mix of sleet and snow from Thursday night into Friday, but heavy accumulations are projected to fall well to the north of the Cambria-Somerset region, National Weather Service meteorologist Greg DeVoir said.
Local counties will see rain from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening before a mass of “slowly sagging cold air” moves into the area, he said.
It’ll create a potential for “tricky” traveling early Friday, but the wintry mix of sleet and snow isn’t predicted to be more than 1 1/2 inches, DeVoir said.
“There’ll be a little bit of everything,” he said, “but there’s not really a setup for this to be an ice storm. We’re not expecting that.”
Northern Pennsylvania is projected to see heavy snow.
Areas such as Warren, Crawford and Erie counties will see up to a foot of snow, a National Weather Service winter storm warning shows.
Diverging Phil-osophies
Continuing a more-than-100-old-year tradition, thousands watched as Pennsylvania’s “world-famous groundhog” was lifted from his burrow in Punxsutawney to deliver his annual prognostication.
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, and six more weeks of winter is in store, Inner Circle members proclaimed.
It has marked the 106th time six more weeks of winter has been predicted.
According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, a review of the nation’s February and March weather over the past decade shows Phil has been right 40% of the time.
“Predicting the arrival of springtime for an entire country, especially one with such varied regional climates as the United States, isn’t easy!” they wrote.
DeVoir had no interest in reacting to Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast for 2022.
“We don’t recognize the Easter Bunny either,” he said with a quick laugh.
The National Weather Service is sticking with the winter outlook the agency released in late October for its February and March predictions.
That calls for slightly above average temperatures and late winter’s typical share of storms for the region.
“We’re still looking at a La Nina winter,” DeVoir said.
Expect periods of cold, stormy weather.
“Pretty much, it looks like its going to be a typical February and March,” DeVoir said.
