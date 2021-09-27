Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.