JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man and woman were arraigned on Friday, accused of breaking into a Chandler Avenue residence and assaulting two women at gun point, authorities said.
Johnstown police charged Spencer Allen DeShields, 32, of Oakhurst Homes, and Reba S. Bush, 36, of the 200 block of Blaine Street, with aggravated assault, burglary, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a complaint affidavit, a 911 caller reported a man had kicked in the door.
The call came into the dispatch center at 10 p.m. Thursday saying, “We need police now.”
DeShields allegedly kicked in the door and began arguing with two people inside, and Bush allegedly pulled a 9mm Glock handgun.
DeShields and Bush allegedly assaulted the two women before fleeing the scene.
Police arrested Bush at her residence and seized a handgun. Police spotted DeShields walking between houses allegedly carrying a small black firearm.
He allegedly ducked between the houses when he saw police officers and was later arrested, the affidavit said.
DeShields and Bush were arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and released after each posted 10% of $50,000 bond.
