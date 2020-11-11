Two West Hills Regional Police officers tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Michael Lose said.
Lose did not make his usual appearance at the Westmont Borough Council meeting on Tuesday. He was self-quarantining because of contact with the two infected officers, Borough Council President Don Hall said.
Reached by phone Wednesday at his office, Lose said a full-time officer and a part-time officer are quarantined at home with COVID-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I am limiting contact with others,” he said.
The full-time officer is receiving regular pay while quarantined, Lose said. Full-time officers who are infected on the job do not have to use sick days, he said.
But the infected part-time officer is a full-time employee of another agency and is not receiving pay from West Hills, Lose said.
“Our policy is if we believe a (full-time) officer was infected on-duty, they are paid their regular rate while they are at home,” he said. “We don’t know exactly how these two officers were infected, but we are assuming it was on the job.”
At the Westmont Borough Council meeting Tuesday at the Grove, Hall said borough engineer Ken Mesko was also in self-quarantine because he was in contact with someone infected.
As the statewide record for new COVID-19 cases breaks daily, counts in Cambria are also climbing.
West Hills Emergency Services Director Brian Havas said West Hills Regional Fire Department and Hilltop Ambulance Association have procured 300 complete sets of PPE for first responders.
“We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases across the county,” Havas said. “We are seeing first responders in the community get infected. It’s a necessary evil. We are doing everything we can to keep our people safe.”
