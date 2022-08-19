A 19-year-old Northern Cambria woman died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Pine Township, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said.
Alivia Renae Chila, of the 300 block of Brown Street, was traveling southbound on Route 403 when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Route 422 in the village of Strongstown, Overman said.
Her Toyota Corolla was struck by a Mack tri-axle truck.
Chila died from blunt-force injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Moriconi Funeral Home in Northern Cambria is handling the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.