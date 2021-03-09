Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in a downtown senior citizens high rise Tuesday evening.
A Cambria County 911 center supervisor said the fire was in one of the apartments at Fulton I. Connor Towers on Vine Street.
No information was available late Tuesday on the two individuals’ conditions.
Johnstown Fire Department was dispatched to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. They were joined by crews from Richland Township and West Hills Regional fire departments.
