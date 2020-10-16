A convicted sex offender who spent two decades in prison for raping a young Johnstown girl pleaded guilty Friday to raping and attempting to kill another child in Altoona, Blair County prosecutors said.
Ferdy Antar Crutcher, 46, entered guilty pleas in Blair County court to all of the charges against him, including counts of attempted homicide, rape of a child, kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated indecent assault of a child, according to the office of Blair County District Attorney Peter J. Weeks.
Crutcher was accused of taking a 15-month-old boy from his family’s Altoona apartment early on the morning of Aug. 11, 2019, then raping and beating him before leaving him in a nearby alley.
The boy sustained “near-fatal” injuries in the attack, a doctor at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh reportedly told an Altoona police detective.
Altoona police reported that DNA evidence collected from the crime scene was found to match Crutcher’s DNA.
Crutcher had been released from state prison in September 2014 after spending more than 21 years behind bars on his conviction for the 1992 rape of a 17-month-old Johnstown girl. Like the Altoona boy, the girl was severely injured in the attack; surgeons spent hours working to save her life.
Crutcher was then 18 years old and lived on Pine Street in Hornerstown, The Tribune-Democrat’s archives indicate. He’d been a friend of the girl’s parents and was visiting them at their Kernville home when he attacked their daughter in a second-floor bedroom.
Then-Cambria County Judge F. Joseph Leahey sentenced Crutcher in 1993 to spend eight to 20 years in prison for the rape, and tacked on another three months to two years for indecent assault after Crutcher groped a woman at a Johnstown fast-food restaurant.
“You are a danger to society and you should be kept out of society for as long as possible,” Leahey told Crutcher as he handed down the sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.