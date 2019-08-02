Two Johnstown teens are in jail after allegedly shooting at a car with two people inside early Thursday in the West End section of Johnstown.
They are suspected of robbing another individual at gunpoint.
Cirilito Mercado Cheatham, 17, of Coopersdale Homes, and Brandon Jamal Mays, 18, of the 400 block of Beatrice Avenue, were arraigned Thursday morning by District Judge Rick Varner.
The woman driving the car approached police at 1:49 a.m. Thursday and told officers her car was hit by gunfire near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and D Street, Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said in a press release.
The driver identified Mays and Cheatham as the assailants, saying she heard them call out her passenger’s name before firing about five times, a criminal complaint filed with Varner’s office says.
One shot hit the passenger door and another hit the car’s trunk, the court documents say.
The passenger told police that Mays and Cheatham “have been after him since high school because (the passenger) is friends with Bam, who was murdered,” the complaint says. Apparently, the reference was to Marquis “Bam” Martin, who was shot to death at age 13 on the front porch of an Oak Street home in December 2017.
Police said they arrested Cheatham and Mays when they were seen walking on Fairfield Avenue while they were investigating the shooting scene.
Cheatham is charged as an adult with two felony counts of reckless endangerment and seven misdemeanor charges, including two counts of simple assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of propelling a projectile into a moving vehicle and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.
He was placed in Cambria County Prison on $150,000 bond.
Mays is also charged with two felony aggravated assault charges, along with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one reckless endangerment misdemeanor.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Aug. 15 before District Judge Michael Musulin in Johnstown.
While police were investigating the shooting, another alleged victim reported a robbery by two suspects who met the descriptions of Mays and Cheatham, Miller’s press release said.
The caller said the two displayed a gun and demanded money, and the caller handed over $50, the release said.
When Cheatham was processed, $55 was found in his pockets.
Neither Cheatham nor Mays has been charged in the alleged robbery, online court records show.
