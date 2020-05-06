Two teenagers from Hastings sustained minor injuries Tuesday when their pickup truck rolled over on a Barr Township highway, state police in Ebensburg reported Wednesday.
The 17-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche lost control on Nicktown Hill Road (Route 271) at around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, and the truck overturned in the middle of the roadway, according to a crash report issued by state police.
Both the driver and his 16-year-old passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.
