Two 13-year-old northern Cambria County girls have been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after they were found to be “communicating together about a school shooting scenario,” state police in Ebensburg reported.
The charges were filed in juvenile court. The girls’ names were not released, but one is a resident of Ashville and the other lives in Patton, according to an incident report.
The investigation into the alleged threats was launched on Sept. 23 after an anonymous report was made, according to the incident report. The charges against the girls were reportedly filed after “the threats were deemed actual” as a result of that investigation.
No other details about the alleged threats or the scenario allegedly under discussion were released by state police.
