KAPELUCH[mdash] Verna M., 91, Northern Cambria, passed away December 9, 2019, in Madison, Ohio. Born December 3, 1928, in Amsbury, Cambria County, daughter of Robert and Mildred (Melhorn) Nagle. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband, Joseph Kepeluch, who died August 22, 2011; son, Dou…
BRANDON[mdash] Deanna M., 42, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born June 10, 1977 in Johnstown, daughter of Wilfred Sr. and Cynthia (Thomas) Brandon. Preceded in death by parents, siblings Donna, Lenora, Joanne, Barry, Jerome infants Larry and Eugene. Survived by husband, Willie Bedell, Joh…
