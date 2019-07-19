The city of Johnstown has been named host city for the upcoming Miss Pennsylvania USA and Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA pageants.
The pageants will be held Nov. 2 and 3, at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, located on the Pitt-Johnstown campus. The Holiday Inn Downtown Johnstown will serve as the host hotel.
Nicole Waligora, Sports Travel Program Coordinator for the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau, worked with a search committee for Pageant Associates which selected Johnstown as the host city in May.
“After working with representatives of the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and seeing what the area had to offer, it was an easy choice," said Randy Sanders, State Pageant Director.
The competition is estimated to attract more than 1,000 visitors to the area.
“We are excited and proud to have the opportunity to host these pageants in Johnstown,” Waligora said. “The Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center will be a wonderful venue and we are happy that they saw so much potential in our city.
“Not only are these pageants prestigious, but they create significant economic impact to the host community,” she said.
“Every year, Cambria County is the host of numerous incredible events. We are excited to add Miss Pennsylvania USA and Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA to this list.”
Contestants will participate in three equal categories of competition during the pageants. Each consisting of Personal Interview, Swimsuit for Miss - Active Wear for Teen, and Evening Gown. The preliminary swimsuit/active wear and evening gown competitions will be held on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.
The final competition will be held on Nov. 3 at 4 p.m.
Pageant Associates are now encouraging all local young women who are interested in participating in the upcoming pageant to visit www.misspennsylvaniausa.com for more information.
Additional information can also be found by visiting www.visitjohnstownpa.com or by calling the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau at (814) 536-7993.
