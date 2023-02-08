JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two individuals were sentenced in Cambria County court Wednesday before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
• Alexander Ortiz-Rivera, 27, of Johnstown, was sentenced to 36 to 120 months in a state correctional institute after he entered a plea to aggravated indecent assault in November in relation to an August 2020 rape of a 15-year-old girl who later gave birth.
According to a criminal complaint, Ortiz-Rivera allegedly gave the victim alcohol before raping her inside a Stonycreek Township apartment on Aug. 15, 2020, while she was unconscious. A DNA test allegedly confirmed Ortiz-Rivera was the child’s father.
Ortiz-Rivera, who was already a Megan’s Law offender, was deemed to be a sexually violent predator and will be required to comply with a lifetime Megan’s Law registration.
• Tiffany E. Johnson, 38, was sentenced to six to 24 months in Cambria County Prison and 24 months of probation after she entered a guilty plea in December to felony retail theft, misdemeanor false identification to police and flight to avoid apprehension before Krumenacker.
Johnson was arrested for retail theft in Richland Township on Oct. 1, 2021, two days after she was convicted of similar charges in a nonjury trial.
Johnson failed to report to Cambria County court for the first retail theft case.
In July, she turned herself in after she went to Philadelphia and a bench warrant was issued.
