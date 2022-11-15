JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The season’s first prolonged period of winter weather hit the Greater Johnstown region on Tuesday.
A weather advisory was issued on Tuesday as between two and four inches of snow fell on the region, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist John Feerick, and there is more winter weather to come soon.
Feerick expects high temperatures to dip down into the mid-20s at times and to be accompanied by occasional snow showers through the weekend.
“The greater story, the bigger story, is just going to be how cold it is and how unseasonably cold it’s going to be over the next week or so,” Feerick said.
He emphasized that “it’s really going to be downright bitter and feeling more like January.”
Cold air got trapped in place and created a “quick-hitting storm” on Tuesday afternoon, Feerick explained.
The snow and slick roads played roles in multiple automobile accidents in the region, including two involving school buses.
An adult and a student were transported to a local hospital when a school bus overturned in Susquehanna Township near Northern Cambria, according to Cambria County’s emergency operations center. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, no injuries were reported on Tuesday when a pickup truck hit the front wheel well of a Richland school bus around 3 p.m. District officials said there were 12 students on the bus when the accident occurred and each was checked by EMS personnel at the scene. Parents were alerted to the incident.
The sudden onset of snow in the area Tuesday afternoon is believed to be the cause of the wreck and of the delay of other bus departures, Richland officials said.
Somerset County emergency services received “a large number of calls related to weather-related accidents” between 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to a press release on the county’s website.
