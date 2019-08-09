Two Cambria County row office candidates have withdrawn from their races ahead of Monday's deadline to remove themselves from the November election ballot.
Frank Duca and Karen Kleinosky have filed paperwork with the Cambria County Elections Office to withdraw from the races for coroner and clerk of courts, respectively, according to Shirley Crowl, director of elections.
The Cambria County Republican Party has nominated Paul Seitz, of Geistown, to run in Kleinosky's place, Crowl said.
Seitz sought one of two Republican nominations for Cambria County Commissioner in the spring primary, but lost by three votes to Scott Hunt, of Upper Yoder Township, for the second nomination. Jerry Carnicella, of Patton, won the first commissioners' nomination by nearly 23 percent.
He will now face Democrat Max Pavlovich in November for the clerk of courts office, which manages the county's adult criminal records.
The county GOP will have until Aug. 22 to nominate a replacement for the coroner's race.
Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said the party committee will try its best to find a Republican candidate for coroner, but had not been actively searching for a replacement because it was unclear what Duca's decision would be.
"We don't have a candidate waiting in the wings," Kulback said.
Duca, a Johnstown funeral home director, announced in April that he planned to withdraw from the May 21 primary.
His withdrawal, however, came after the state deadline to remove his name from the primary ballot, and he went on to defeat Republican challenger Gregory Jones for the nomination.
Jones told The Tribune-Democrat in June that if Duca did withdraw, he would not accept the county GOP nomination for the coroner's race.
Duca issued a press release Thursday, officially announcing the removal of his name from the fall ballot.
"I would like to thank my family, friends and voters of Cambria County, for supporting me in the primary election, for the office of Cambria County Coroner," the release says. "It was wonderful seeing people in the community as we walked door to door for signatures."
In addition to the announcement, Duca mentioned changes he wanted to make within the coroner's office, suggesting a facility specifically for the coroner to meet with families who lost loved ones and space equipped for autopsies instead of using an out-of-county facility.
Duca said in lieu of seeking public office, he will spend more time with family and friends and hopes "the outcome of this election is about serving the people of Cambria County in a professional, dignified manner and families get the time, attention and respect they deserve from the coroner."
