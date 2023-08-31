JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two regional fundraising nonprofits under the United Way brand have merged to serve Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties.
The United Way of the Laurel Highlands and the United Way of Blair County have joined to form the United Way of the Southern Alleghenies, with shared goals of bolstering early childhood education and support for families, officials there said.
Karen Struble Myers, leader of the former United Way of the Laurel Highlands, is the president and CEO of the new organization.
“What this merger means is we can provide broader community programming reaching 75,000 people,” she said. “It’s an exciting time for our organization. It’s an opportunity to leverage talents and resources that both organizations have for the betterment of our communities.”
The merger is an extension of prior collaboration. For the past several years, the United Way of the Laurel Highlands has provided data management services, including processing gifts related to campaigns, for the United Way of Blair County.
The boards of directors for both nonprofits prepared for the merger by choosing not to fill seats of board members whose terms recently expired so that the combined organization would have a manageable number of board members. The board currently has 33 directors.
Blair County native Jessica Fisher, an attorney with the Blair County-based McQuaide Blasko firm, is vice chairwoman of the newly merged United Way.
“We are better together,” she said. “As we combine, we can get more resources and funds through fundraising and grant opportunities.”
Former United Way of Blair County President and CEO Matt Uhler notified the board a year ago that he planned to seek other opportunities, Fisher said. He assisted in spearheading the merger.
“We are really excited to be able to combine and get more direct services to the communities we serve,” Fisher said. “We hope those communities will stand behind us and support us.”
