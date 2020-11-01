The power of poetry is about to be celebrated in Johnstown.
As a way to enhance the city’s culture, Johnstown’s first two poet laureates will be named at 1 p.m. Tuesday at a ceremony at City Hall in downtown Johnstown that will be live streamed at www.poetjohnstown.com.
The Poet Laureate of Johnstown, which is an art project in cooperation with the City of Johnstown and Pitt-Johnstown, invited people 11 and older to submit poems that were then reviewed by a panel of community judges.
“I did a call for poems and poets, and we received more than 70 submissions, that was really amazing, from all around the region,” said artist Asa Ana, who served on the judging panel. “We selected 10 and then five finalists were chosen. What we concluded was that two of them tied and we have three honorable mentions.”
Ana said the winning poems reflect a relationship either to Johnstown or a particular emotion about the current state of the world.
“They were well-written and constructed well and provoke an emotional experience once you read them,” he said.
Throughout their lifelong appointment, the poet laureates will agree to serve as an ambassador for poetry in the community through public readings and community initiatives; collaborate with other cultural leaders and organizations in Johnstown to promote poetry in the community; encourage Johnstown residents to take part in the poetry community and nurture an appreciation for poetry as an art form; and continue to celebrate the genre of poetry by doing more than four public readings and cultivating the craft by writing more than five poems.
“They will be acting as leaders to bring people together to celebrate the genre,” Ana said. “We’re going to look to them to lead our poetry and artistic communities to come together to challenge people to continue to write, read poetry and learn about the way we live by way of poetry.”
As part of the ceremony, the two winners will recite their poems and Mayor Frank Janakovic will read a proclamation.
“We’re coming together to celebrate one another, celebrate the language of poetry and what we’ve learned about ourselves and Johnstown through these poems,” Ana said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.