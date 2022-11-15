JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown couple was jailed after police searched a Napoleon Street home Thursday and found two children and drug paraphernalia, including uncapped drug needles, authorities allege.
Johnstown police detectives, charged Anthony L. Westscott, 33, and Ziairah Shanea Graham, 25, both of the 700 block of Napoleon Street, with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, city police and Cambria County SERT (State Emergency Response Team) executed a search warrant on Thursday.
They found two children, ages 4 and 6, inside a cold house with dog feces, urine, a cracked bed where the younger child slept, and a lawn chair where the older child slept.
Capped and uncapped needles and rubber bands known for packaging heroin were also found, police said.
The children were taken to the emergency room at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for an evaluation.
Graham and Westscott were arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johns-town, and sent to Cambria County Prison after each failed to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Westscott was on probation at the time, having pleaded guilty in Cambria County court in May for assaulting a woman on Napoleon Street. He was sentenced to a maximum of 18 months of probation.
Graham also faces charges filed by Richland Township police who accused her and two others of fabricating a story about a shooting.
She was charged with conspiring to make a false report to police.
