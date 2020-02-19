Two motorists were injured Tuesday in a three-car accident on North Sixth Street in Indiana Borough.
Police said an Indiana woman sideswiped a black Chevy Equinox driven by Melissa Henico, 48, of Hastings and then continued on, striking a Yukon driven by Kneisha Anthony, 32, of Ebensburg. The second impact was “head-on,” police said.
All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene. An investigation remained ongoing Wednesday and no information was given on injuries sustained in the crash, but both women were treated at the scene by Citizens Ambulance Service.
