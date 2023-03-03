VINTONDALE, Pa. – Equitrans Midstream Corp. has been cited with two new violations at the site of a November gas leak in Jackson Township.
The violations were documented after an inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Feb. 9.
According to an online database made available by the DEP, recent inspection reports are updated immediately on the database.
Both violations were related to discharge of industrial waste.
According to the department documentation, industrial waste was observed in wetlands near the Rager Mountain gas storage facility and flowing into the woods.
The company recently announced that remediation efforts that followed the November gas leak at the Jackson Township facility have cost Equitrans more than $8 million.
Since Nov. 7, the company has received 18 citations from the DEP. Seventeen inspections from the department have resulted in continued violations. Eight new violations have been noted since Dec. 9, and the last noted inspection was on Feb. 9.
The company projects $8 million to $10 million in operating costs for Rager Mountain, with $5 million being budgeted in the first quarter related to incident remediation.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
