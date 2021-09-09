EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two additional inmates involved in the October riot at Cambria County Prison were sentenced this week.
Quadir Neal, 20, was sentenced by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry on Tuesday to a minimum of 11 months and 15 days’ confinement and a maximum of 23 months, court records indicate.
Cameron Michael Cinko, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 to 24 months’ confinement by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III, plus 30 months of probation following automatic parole, according to court records.
Cinko, Neal, Joshua Quigley, Stephen Apostolu, Chad Lawhead, Evan Whited, Irish McCall, Malik Byers, David McCauley, Ricky Mason, Jared Nyman, Jesse Ginter, Ali Hassan, Alexis Brolin, Logan Mactavish, Jonathan Bierly, Andrew Colvin and Seth Long all were charged with riot, conspiracy to commit riot, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct, according to a statement from Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer’s office at the time.
Mason entered a plea and was sentenced to one to 12 months of confinement. Mactavish entered a plea and was sentenced to a maximum of 12 months probation. Lawhead was sentenced to a maximum of 24 months probation.
Apostolu was sentenced to six to 12 months incarceration. Quigley and Whited entered pleas and are awaiting sentencing.
