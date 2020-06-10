The names of the two men who died while fishing at Wilmore Dam have been released.
Dennis Livingston, 68, and Francis Frear, 78, both lived in the Mineral Point area, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Family members say the two men went fishing at the Wilmore Dam Reservoir before noon on Wednesday. Kayakers found both floating in the water about 5:30 p.m. and called 911, Lees said.
Lees pronounced Frear dead at the scene. Livingston was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown where he was pronounced dead in the emergency department.
"Both men were in the water," he said. "Neither one was wearing a life preserver, although there were life preservers in the boat. Both were swimmers."
The boat identified by family members as the one the men took to the reservoir was found upright. It had not capsized.
An autopsy was performed Wednesday, but Lees said more investigation is needed to determine the cause and manner of death.
"It is going to take about a week for microscopic studies to be completed," Lees said. "Again, there is nothing suspicious about the incident."
Medical issues may have contributed to the tragedy, he said.
The men, along with their wives, were long-time friends who enjoyed many activities, Lees said.
