Two Johnstown men will stand trial in Cambria County court in connection with a shots fired incident in the Moxham section of the city on Sept. 8 that left a house and several vehicles on Coleman Avenue riddled with bullets.
Tymir McDuffie, 17, of the 800 block of Grove Avenue, was held for court and Tyriq J. Jones, 22, of the 700 block of Coleman Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, McDuffie allegedly picked up a firearm from the porch of an abandon residence and fired the weapon on Coleman Avenue.
It's believed that Jones also handled the firearm and allegedly shouted racial slurs.
Police said they found bullet holes in one residence and several cars. No injuries were reported.
City police charged McDuffie with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and a firearms violation. Jones is charged with firearms violations, disorderly conduct and ethnic intimidation.
Jones also faces drug charges. Police said that when they arrested Jones at his home on Sept. 11, they reportedly found an AK pistol, suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana.
Jones and McDuffie are being held in Cambria County Prison.
