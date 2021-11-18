JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An employee and a customer of AutoZone in Richland Township were charged with stealing more than $5,000 from the business in a two-month scheme to override prices, authorities said.
Richland Township police arrested Logan Paul Witko, 23, of the 200 block of Woodvale Avenue, Johnstown, and Robert Allen Vasilinda, 55, of the the 1200 block of Scalp Avenue, Richland Township.
According to a criminal complaint, the loss prevention manager at the 1115 Scalp Ave. store said on Oct. 14 that he was investigating a large amount of overrides that resulted in a loss of several thousand dollars.
The manager told police that Witko admitted to overriding prices for Vasilinda.
Witko then told police that Vasilinda had asked him to mark down the price of merchandise because he had a $20 budget, the complaint said.
Witko allegedly said he completed “deceptive” transactions for Vasilinda 16 times from Aug. 14 to Oct. 12, which cost the store $5,044.61.
Witko allegedly told police that Vasilinda would enter the store at 6 p.m. when no manager was on duty and conduct the transactions.
Both men were charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft.
Vasilinda also was charged with receiving stolen property.
They were arraigned Monday by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
Vasilinda was sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
Witko is free on bond.
