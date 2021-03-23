Two local technology companies on Tuesday announced plans to merge and provide stronger cybersecurity services to U.S. Department of Defense industry contractors.
Sourceree, a company supporting government and commercial businesses with supply chain and financial intelligence and cybersecurity, has acquired Precision Business Solutions, which also specializes in cybersecurity as well as IT management.
Both are based in Ebensburg.
Sourceree president and founder Adam Murphy said that PBS will keep its name as a company of Sourceree until the merger is complete.
“We’ll be releasing products mainly around government regulations on cybersecurity,” Murphy said. “We want to get turnkey solutions and some innovative ideas.”
Brian Shrift, former president and owner of PBS, joined Murphy for a press conference Tuesday at Sourceree’s headquarters, 656 Industrial Park Road.
“We’ve started a process geared toward small businesses to allow them to meet the somewhat complex requirements without breaking the bank,” Shrift said.
Johnstown Area Regional Industries government procurement specialist Rodney Patterson said Department of Defense contractors are preparing to implement a new cybersecurity model that’s mandated by the government.
“Adam and Brian will make the change a lot easier for companies,” Patterson said.
