In a recent U.S. News and World Report, both Richland and Windber Area high schools ranked in the top 100 best schools across the state.
“This is confirmation of the outstanding students and staff and community we have here,” Windber Director of Special Education and School Enhancement Richard Lucas said.
All schools in Pennsylvania were ranked on a variety of criteria, including college readiness, proficiency in reading and math and graduation rate.
Windber received a score of 83.1 out of 100, which is the best in the region, and holds the rank of 118 out of 754 institutions across the state in various categories, including charter schools.
Richland was given a score of 76.97 and awarded the rank of 165.
Both are listed as the No. 1 school in the counties the districts reside, according to the data.
“We’re humbled by the ranking and it’s a testament to the teaching staff, to the students, the support of the families and the board allowing us to do our jobs,” Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
The two districts were also given national rankings.
Richland holds the 4,098 spot out of nearly 18,000 schools in the country that were ranked, while Windber has the 3,007 spot.
Nadonley said he considers this evidence of a “great return” for residents of the district, citing a PA Schools Work report that lists just 11 other schools in the state that spend less per pupil than Richland.
“We feel like we offer our students and our community the best of the best,” Lucas said.
He added that this accolade fits well with the other honors the district has received, including the National Blue Ribbon Windber was awarded from the U.S. Department of Education in the fall of 2019.
Penn Cambria High School is listed as second in Cambria County and Rockwood shares that spot for Somerset County.
Forest Hills was given the third ranking for Cambria while Somerset Area High School is third in its respective county.
An article on the U.S. News website explains that the group examined six indicators of school quality, then took the sum of those weighted scores and calculated a zero to 100 overall score that’s “reflective of performance across these metrics.”
Those ranks were assigned in a descending order of overall scores and are based on the 2017-18 school year.
“The highest-ranked schools are those whose students excelled on state tests and performed beyond expectations; participated in and passed a variety of college-level exams; and graduated in high proportions,” another article on the website states.
The schools were also ranked in each Appalachia Intermediate Unit.
For this area that’s intermediate unit eight.
Windber took the first spot in that category as well with Richland in second and Hollidaysburg in third.
In order to rank these schools, U.S. News worked with the global non-profit research firm RTI International and compiled data from third-party sources, such as the U.S. Department of Education website, The College Board and state reading and math level assessment tests, the website states.
For more information about the school’s scores visit www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools and search for a specific school or choose Pennsylvania to see the complete list.
