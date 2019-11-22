The 2019 Rankings of Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, presented by Team Pennsylvania, were released this week.
This year’s list represents 49 small, 27 medium and 24 large-sized companies.
According to the Team Pennsylvania website, “Making the list is a prestigious honor and winners improve their visibility and appeal to jobseekers from around the globe by carrying a trusted stamp of approval as a ‘Best Places to Work in PA’ company.
Johnstown’s 1st Summit Bank (medium-sized company) and Wessel & Company (small-sized company), both made this year’s list.
To view the list in its entirety, visit teampa.com/2019/11/2019-rankings-of-best-places-to-work-in-pennsylvania-revealed/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.