A local Johnstown investment group led by Dominic Chippie, owner of Rizzo’s Restaurant in Windber, and Corey Crocco, owner of Flair of Country in Johnstown, is preparing to open a new restaurant in Johnstown.
The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse is planned to open at 11 a.m. Sunday in the former Alibi at 1424 Scalp Ave.
“Dom and I have been friends for years,” Crocco said. “This is our first venture together.”
The Fifth will feature gastro or high-quality pub food with craft beer, drinks and cocktails. The menu includes a variety including appetizers, wings, paninis, sandwiches, burgers, salads and fresh dough pizzas.
“I do barbecue. He does Italian. Our No. 1 style and flavor is good, quality food, Crocco said. “That, Dom and I have in common.”
The restaurant is slated to be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The plan was in motion prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are at the point now where we are ready to go,” Crocco said.
Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Bradley heralded the opening with a press statement.
“What great news to have another new restaurant opening in our region,” Bradley’s statement read. “The Fifth is a neat collaboration of seasoned restaurateurs who know how to please their customers.”
More information about the restaurant and its menu is available on the Fifth’s Facebook page.
