Two bills sponsored by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Richland Township, have been presented to Gov. Tom Wolf for signing.
Senate Bill 835 would create a grant program for internet companies to develop high-speed broadband in rural areas that currently don't have access to reliable networks.
"Broadband internet access is proving indispensable now, more than ever, for day-to-day activities," Langerholc said in a release. "When provided access to affordable high-speed broadband, rural businesses can expand their markets, residents have greater direct access to education and health care, and farmers can gain real-time access to important information they need to be successful."
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the growing need for reliable broadband service in Pennsylvania.
Senate Bill 1216 deals with added flexibility for current and future educators.
Langerholc said the measure would "ease many certification and staff development requirements that are difficult to fulfill during the pandemic," a release from the senator's office said.
That includes waiving the basic skills exam requirement for teacher preparation programs until June 30 and extending the deadline to satisfy staff development requirements to the same date.
Temporary or provisional certificates would be issued to those who meet certain criteria and an extension would be granted to special education certifications as well.
"Emergency permit holders would also be allowed to continue to teach even if they are unable to complete the requirements associated with the permit because the program credits or assessment could not be completed," the release said.
Other items that legislation addresses include delaying the use of the Keystone Exams as a graduation requirement until the 2022-23 school year and empowering the state secretary of education to waive the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute exam requirements and the National Institute for Metalworking assessment.
Additionally, the bill would require transportation be provided to non-public school students during the COVID-19 pandemic regardless of whether public schools are open.
At this time it's unclear when the governor will take action on these bills, Senate Republican officials said Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.