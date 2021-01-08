'Two justice systems': Local Black leaders question police response to Capitol rioters, actions of local lawmakers

In multiple instances, U.S. Capitol Police officers retreated with little resistance or conspicuously stepped aside and let hundreds of insurrectionists – who were almost all white – rush into the hallowed building that has been the heart of the republic for more than two centuries on Wednesday afternoon.
The rioters entered carrying banners and signs in support of President Donald Trump, in an attempt to disrupt the Electoral College vote-counting process that – hours later – resulted in the official confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.
Violence did occur Wednesday. Officer Brian Sicknick and a rioter died. A handful of arrests took place at the time.
But, for much of the hours-long siege, the mob roamed the Capitol halls freely – snapping selfies and recording videos, breaking windows, vandalizing offices and stealing items, while fellow participants occupied the outside of the building.
Alan Cashaw, president of Johnstown's NAACP chapter, does not think the reaction would have been the same if the individuals attempting to storm the building had been people of color.
“I saw an out-of-control group approach the Capitol, and because of their white faces, some of the Capitol folks didn't feel threatened until they pushed by and rushed the building,” Cashaw said. “I don't understand why they didn't prepare for this march the way they prepare for other groups marching.”
Cashaw said he believes the action of the police who let the rioters gain access showed there are “two justice systems, two treatments of people and not just one” in the United States.
“There isn't justice for all,” Cashaw said. “There's different justice for people of color and white people.”
The demonstration at the Capitol brought back memories of when violence and vandalism occurred in cities, including Washington, D.C., during last summer's protests – some of which descended into riots – in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, who lost consciousness when a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
When asked what he thought the reaction would have been if Black Lives Matter marchers had tried to enter the Capitol, Jim White, a prominent leader in Johnstown's Black community, said, “What-ifs are fine, but it didn't happen. Black folks didn't try to storm the Capitol of the United States. I don't like those what-ifs, those comparisons. They didn't do it.
"It was white people who did breach the Capitol of the United States. That's what has to be talked about, not a comparison of what would happen if Black Lives Matter tried it. Black Lives Matter didn't try. White people, anarchists, secessionists – that's who tried it, and got it done.”
'Weaponized' by rhetoric
Cashaw believes the mob that breached the Capitol was “weaponized through the rhetoric being delivered at the podium.”
For weeks, Trump attempted to delegitimize the election results, filing numerous unsuccessful lawsuits and alleging the “bold and radical left” and “fake news media” had stolen the election when giving remarks near the White House shortly before a group of supporters seized the Capitol, while most who attended the rally went away peacefully.
White called elected officials who supported Trump or citizens who attended the rally “cowards.”
“Anybody that doesn't understand what just happened in Washington, D.C. – and I keep saying it – they're one of two things, they're sincerely ignorant or consciously stupid,” White said.
The area's two congressmen – U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13th Congressional District, and U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-15th Congressional District – denounced the violence.
Thompson said “violent perpetrators were not interested in allowing a process that guaranteed the right of those who felt most aggrieved to have their voices heard, they were merely trying to burn it all down.”
Joyce added: “Violent protest is always unacceptable. Like so many Americans, I am deeply saddened by the unlawful attacks on the U.S. Capitol, the People’s House.”
Both have been unfailing supporters of Trump, even speaking at the president's rallies in Cambria and Blair counties.
Neither ever directly called for violence. But both openly suggested the nation was in jeopardy if Biden won.
'When we lost the republic'
At a pre-election Trump rally in Cambria County, Thompson asked the audience: “I've got a question for you – are you ready to save the republic?”
He answered: “Because that's what this election is all about. I've got two precious little grandsons, whose birthdays are this month and last month. I'm thinking of a time 20 years from now when they come up to me and say, 'Hey, pap, where were you 20 years ago, in 2020, when we lost the republic, when we lost our individual freedoms and liberties as a result of this election?' That's not a day I'm going to ever allow to happen.”
Joyce repeatedly raised the specter of Biden and other Democrats attempting to implement a “radical socialist agenda” that would take away the freedoms of Americans and undermine democracy.
“Joe Biden can't do this alone, especially if he's not awake, so he's invited (vice presidential nominee) Kamala Harris along,” Joyce said when speaking at a Trump rally in Westmoreland County. “Let's make this clear, Joe Biden is controlled by the extreme, socialist left wing of the Democratic Party. The Democrats wants to defund, dismantle and destroy our democracy.”
Both supported not recognizing Pennsylvania's presidential election results.
They backed an objection to accepting the state's Electoral College votes during the certification process, citing concerns about actions taken by Gov. Tom Wolf, Sec. of State Kathy Boockvar and the state Supreme Court that they allege illegally changed the voting and canvassing processes, thereby usurping the role of the state legislature. They also joined an amicus brief in support of a case brought by Texas that would have prevented Pennsylvania, along with three other states, from using voting results as the way to appoint Electoral College electors.
'Supposed to be representing me'
Bruce Haselrig, another leader of the local Black community, agreed: “Look at the truth of the president of our United States scamming a bunch of people, including my legislators, including my legislators, both local and national. It just hurts me to believe that people I think are somewhat intelligent – in my region even, who represent me – can be so clueless.”
This week, Joyce and Thompson received a questionnaire from The Tribune-Democrat that asked three yes-or-no questions: 1) did a free and fair election take place in the United States, 2) did a free and fair election take place in Pennsylvania, 3) is Biden the legitimate president-elect?
They were also offered the opportunity to provide any other additional comments about the election if they chose.
Joyce did not respond at all.
Instead of answering the yes-no questions, Thompson provided a statement in which he explained that his “objections to the certification of the electoral votes in Pennsylvania stem from the Commonwealth’s failure to evenly apply the law across the counties during the 2020 primary and general elections. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and only with equal application of the law will voters have faith that the processes in place work and the election results are valid.”
Thompson and Joyce both spoke on the House floor in opposition to Pennsylvania's electors being counted, only a few hours after the unsuccessful insurrection that forced them into lockdown.
“Those people who signed off on saying that this was an illegal election are just as responsible as those people at that Capitol,” White said. “They're just as responsible. We have two representatives in this state – from this area – Thompson and Joyce, who signed off on it that my vote in the state of Pennsylvania didn't count, that there was fraud, that it was illegal.
"These are two people who are supposed to be representing me, regardless of whether I voted for them or not.”