JOHNSTOWN, Pa. –About 2,300 people preregistered for the Moneyman buried treasure hunt, but early rain kept some from arriving Saturday for the chance to find the $10,000 grand prize, said Kendall Barron, Pitt-Johnstown senior student and intern for Moneyman.
Many teams – each composed of two people– weren’t deterred by the weather, however. One team even slept in tents overnight outside of Pitt-Johnstown’s athletic center so they could be first in line Saturday morning to receive an envelope of clues to the money, Barron said.
And it was those couple of campers who would end the competition as winners – again.
Sarah Jacob and Carey Toth won the $10,000 2023 Moneyman Treasure hunt on Saturday, making them two-time champions of the event.
“They also won in 2021, so they have a great strategy,” Barron said.
Jacob, 40, a software engineer, and Toth, 47, a waitress at Eat’n Park, are both from Johnstown and met about 10 years ago through competing on the same roller derby team.
Their treasure hunt culminated at about 10 p.m. Saturday as they dug up a treasure chest buried in a flower bed at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
With that success, Jacob and Toth have won two of the three Moneyman treasure hunts since the inaugural hunt in 2020.
The hunt has become a Johnstown tradition established by Moneyman – a suit-clad man with a motorcycle helmet to conceal his identity while making social media posts to promote the competition. He is the faceless source or perhaps a representative of multiple sources who provide the prize.
Jacob and Toth declined to share their strategy, but they said they’d been planning since the last Moneyman competition, two years ago.
Teams started the 2023 competition Saturday morning at Pitt-Johnstown where they received a packet of tasks to complete that took them all over the Johnstown area. Teams scored points by following clues to hundreds of Johnstown landmarks and local businesses, taking photos and posting them to social media.
If all teams posted 100 photos, they would generate thousands of images on social media that could be shared and put eyes on Johnstown, a press release from the Moneyman organization said.
The hunt included two phases. The first phase, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday involved scoring points by documenting visits to landmarks, taking selfies and posting them to social media. The four highest-scoring teams and one wild card made the finals, where they were given a shovel and a map for a quest to find the “X marks the spot” of the buried treasure.
Jacob said she was surprised when it dawned on her that she and Toth appeared to be the first team in position to dig up the cash and keep the $10,000 grand prize.
“It was unbelievable,” Jacob said. “I was shocked we made it.”
The Moneyman event is sponsored by AmeriServ Financial and Mattress by Appointment, but Moneyman remains anonymous.
“Moneyman’s identity is still a secret to us,” Jacob said. “It adds to the fun.”
Toth said she entered the contest again prepared to enjoy a night out, regardless of winning the prize.
“I definitely want to thank Moneyman and Kendall for doing this and making it challenging every year – especially this year,” Toth said. “I want to thank event sponsors AmeriServ and Mattress by Appointment. They were a big part of making this a large success as well.”
The women plan to use their winnings for travel plans. They’ve arranged for an extended stay in Colorado after a roller derby game they are scheduled to play.
Jacob said she also plans to use some of the prize for travel with her husband, and Toth said she plans to treat her grandchildren to a surprise adventure.
The hundreds of competitors in the hunt had various plans for the prize.
“Ten thousand dollars is a lot of money,” Barron said after all teams rushed from the Pitt-Johnstown athletic center to begin their hunt.
Prior to the start of the competition, Matt Mignot and Amanda Woodring of Altoona said they imagined spending the money on wedding expenses and a honeymoon.
“This is our second year doing this, and we had so much fun last year that we’d do it even if it wasn’t for $10,000,” Amanda said.
Mignot and Woodring were dressed in Indiana Jones garb. The teams, each consisting of two people, were dressed in an array of costumes.
Amber Saade and Susie Lavely, of Westmont, entered the contest wearing black-and-white striped burglar costumes and holding prop money sacks emblazoned with dollar signs.
If they won the $10,000 prize, Saade said, she’d use her portion for moving expenses to her new home in Johnstown – and groceries.
Genevie and Hector Velasquez, of the Roxbury neighborhood in Johnstown, participated to have a fun day as a couple.
“It’s something different in Johnstown,” Genevie said. “I grew up here all my life and there’s been nothing like this.”
Hector is originally from New York and moved to Johnstown about five years ago initially for a job at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“For me, it’s a way to learn all of the local spots,” he said. “I’m trying to get more involved in town.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.