Two Johnstown women are among 45 people statewide charged with committing welfare fraud against the state, the Office of State Inspector General said Tuesday.
Ranecia Jefferson, of Johnstown, is charged with committing $2,564 in SNAP fraud, officials with the office wrote in a release to media.
Cathy Riffle, of Johnstown, is accused of committing $2,404 in fraud from the same program.
SNAP – the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – is Pennsylvania’s debit card-based income-eligible food stamp program.
Statewide, $240,125 in restitution is owed by the combined 45 people charged, state officials said.
If convicted, the charges can carry up to a one-year prison sentence, a mandatory benefits program disqualification and up to a $15,000 fine.
