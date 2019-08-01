EBENSBURG – Two Johnstown men facing drug charges after a traffic stop last year entered guilty pleas Thursday at the Cambria County Courthouse, the same day their cases had been scheduled for jury selection.
Mizzon Grandinetti, 19, and Shyheim Shakir Smith, 21, were arrested in September 2018 during a traffic stop on Figg Street in the city’s Prospect section.
Grandinetti is accused of strangling a woman on Ihmsen Avenue, and upon his arrest, police said, he was sitting in the back of a vehicle that contained a stash of marijuana.
Smith and 17-year-old Quadir Bernard Neal were also arrested in that traffic stop, which resulted in the seizure of eight large bags of suspected marijuana, cellphones and $945, police said. After the traffic stop, Johnstown police executed a search warrant at Smith’s Ihmsen Avenue home and said they discovered at least two stolen firearms and heroin packaged for delivery.
Grandinetti, who is represented by attorney David Beyer, pleaded guilty to four counts Thursday, including two felony drug charges and one count each of receiving stolen property and recklessly endangering other person. His plea agreement recommends a sentence of four to eight years in state prison. Judge Tamara Bernstein scheduled Grandinetti’s sentencing for Aug. 15.
Smith pleaded guilty to one felony drug charge and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia alongside his attorney, Thomas Dickey. His plea agreement includes a recommendation for 12 to 24 months in county jail, followed by one year of supervision by county probation. Smith’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 20 in front of Bernstein.
Neal, now 18, pleaded guilty to one felony drug charge in November 2018 and was ordered to 24 months of county probation.
The search warrant from Smith’s home and associated documents have been sealed, but police also obtained search warrants for multiple cellphones belonging to Smith and Grandinetti and a search warrant for samples of their DNA.
Grandinetti was one among a group of teens found guilty last year in juvenile court for multiple felony weapons and drug possession charges stemming from a 2017 traffic stop in Ferndale Borough. Ferndale police said the juveniles were traveling in an SUV that was stopped on Louisa Place. Police seized three handguns, one of which was stolen, and 47 grams of marijuana that was packaged for sale, according to Tribune-Democrat archives.
Smith was the target of a shooting in Johnstown on Dec. 22, 2017. Smith told police that he was walking in the 400 block of Messenger Street in Hornerstown when someone fired at him. Smith was struck in the abdomen and had surgery at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.