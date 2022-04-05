JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two Johnstown men have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at Dorothy and Meridian avenues on March 18, authorities said.
City detectives charged Tyron Malcolm Robinson, 22, and Xavier Nathaniel Hinton, 19.
Police say the two men and a third person entered a corner store, then walked out and began firing guns on Dorothy Avenue toward Daniel Street.
Robinson and Hinton are lodged in Cambria County Prison.
