Police sirens

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two Johnstown men have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at Dorothy and Meridian avenues on March 18, authorities said.

City detectives charged Tyron Malcolm Robinson, 22, and Xavier Nathaniel Hinton, 19.

Police say the two men and a third person entered a corner store, then walked out and began firing guns on Dorothy Avenue toward Daniel Street.

Robinson and Hinton are lodged in Cambria County Prison.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you