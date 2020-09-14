Two Johnstown men, including a juvenile, were jailed on Friday in connection with a shots fired incident in Moxham on Sept. 8 that left a house and several vehicles on Coleman Avenue riddled with bullets.
City police detectives charged Tymir McDuffie, 17, of the 800 block of Grove Avenue, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of reckless endangerment and illegally possessing a firearm.
Police charged Tyriq J. Jones, 22, of the 700 block of Coleman Avenue, with gun violations, disorderly conduct and ethnic intimidation.
According to a criminal complaint, McDuffie allegedly picked up a firearm from the porch of an abandon residence and fired the weapon on Coleman Avenue.
It’s believed that Jones also handled the firearm and allegedly shouted racial slurs.
Police said they found bullet holes in one residence and several cars. No injuries were reported.
Jones and McDuffie were arraigned on Friday by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after each failed to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
