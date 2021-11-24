EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two inmates involved in a riot at the Cambria County Prison last year appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday.
Jesse Ginter, 40, entered a guilty plea to failure to disperse upon official order before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
In a separate proceeding, Joshua Quigley was sentenced to a maximum 12 months probation by Krumenacker on a charge of failure to disperse upon official order, which he entered a guilty plea to in September.
Ginter and Quigley were among 18 inmates that faced a variety of charges in the October 2020 incident in which officials said at the time was related to inmate dissatisfaction with COVID-19 protocols in the prison.
Andrew Colvin, Irish McCall, Evan Whited, Cameron Cinko, Quadir Neal, David McCauley, Stephen Apostolu, Chad Lawhead, Malik Byers, Ricky Mason, Jared Nyman, Ali Hassan, Alexis Brolin, Logan Mactavish, Jonathan Bierly and Seth Long were also charged in the incident, according to a statement from Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer’s office following the altercation.
McCauley, Whited, Mason, Mactavish, Lawhead, Apostolu, Cinko, McCall, Colvin, Hassan and Neal have been sentenced on riot-related charges.
