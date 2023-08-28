EBENSBURG, Pa. – An investigation is underway into an incident on Sunday that led to two Cambria County Prison inmates being hospitalized for injuries.
Cambria County Prison Warden Christian Smith deferred comment to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, who issued a statement on Monday.
“There was an incident involving multiple inmates at the Cambria County Prison during the afternoon hours of Sunday 8/27/2023. Prison officials followed established protocols, and the incident was quelled within five minutes," the statement read.
“Two inmates were transported to local hospitals with multiple puncture wounds. One inmate was released yesterday (Sunday), and the second is expected to be released later today (Monday). Both are expected to fully recover.
“The Cambria County Detective Bureau responded to the Prison yesterday (Sunday) to begin processing the scene. As this is an ongoing investigation, additional information will be released as may be appropriate.”
When asked for an interview, Neugebauer texted, “Just the statement at this point, nothing else I can really add at this time.”
Other disruptive incidents have occurred at the prison, including a riot on Oct. 2, 2020, that led to charges being filed against 18 inmates. That disturbance was apparently triggered by high tensions and changes to meal procedures during a COVID-19 outbreak inside the prison.
