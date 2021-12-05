SOUTH FORK – Two people were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after a Saturday night crash, according to information from Cambria County 911 dispatchers.
The officials said the pair were injured in a crash that occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Ragers Hills Road and Mount Hope Road in South Fork in Adams Township.
No information was available on the condition of the injured.
Adams Township Fire Department, Forest Hills Forest Hills Area Ambulance Association, Portage Area Ambulance Association and Adams Township Police responded to the incident, according to 911 officials.
