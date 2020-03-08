Two people were taken to Memorial Medical Center following a crash in Croyle Township on Sunday, Cambria County 911 officials said.

The accident occurred at 12:04 p.m. in the Sidman area after the vehicle they were traveling in struck a bridge abutment at the intersection of Mill Road and Beaver Run Avenue, a 911 supervisor said.

 Fire crews from Adams Township’s St. Michael station responded as well as Forest Hills and East Hill EMS units.

